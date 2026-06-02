Indiana Governor Signs Immigration Enforcement Bill into Law

Source: Indiana Governor Mike Braun

INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana Governor Mike Braun signed the FAIRNESS ACT into law on Tuesday. It’s a new law that lawmakers say will strengthen Indiana’s cooperation with federal immigration authorities, holds employers accountable for hiring illegal aliens, and ensures no community in Indiana will operate as a sanctuary for illegal immigration.

“On day one as Governor, I made clear that Indiana would not be a safe haven for illegal immigration. With the FAIRNESS Act, we are taking the next step in partnering with federal authorities to enforce the most fundamental laws of our country and protect Hoosier communities,” said Braun.

He was joined at the ceremonial signing by the bill’s author, State Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne), State Rep J.D. Prescott (R-Union City), and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.

“My Indiana FAIRNESS – Forging American Independence, Restoring National Exceptionalism Safely and Securely – Act protects our sovereignty by combating illegal immigration,” State Sen. Liz Brown said. “Our cities, universities and employers all must promote policies that put Hoosiers first. I was proud to work with law enforcement and my colleagues to get this legislation right so it can be effective immediately. Thank you to Gov. Braun for signing the Indiana FAIRNESS Act into law.”

The FAIRNESS Act is short for Fostering and Advancing Immigration Reforms Necessary to Ensure Safety and Security, requires every governmental body in Indiana to comply with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer requests and prohibits any state or local entity from adopting a sanctuary policy that restricts cooperation with federal immigration officials.

The law requires sheriffs and police departments to notify the judge authorized to make bail decisions when a person in their custody is the subject of an immigration detainer, ensuring federal immigration holds are honored before release.

It prohibits Indiana employers from knowingly recruiting, hiring, or employing individuals who are not authorized to work in the United States. Employers who use E-Verify or a comparable federal verification program in good faith are shielded from liability.

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The law grants the Indiana Attorney General new authority to investigate and pursue violations, ensuring that no jurisdiction in Indiana — and no employer doing business in the state — becomes a safe haven for illegal immigration.