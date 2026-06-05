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NWS: Rain Will Fall Again Soon in Indiana

Published on June 5, 2026

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Rain returns this weekend
Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Rain is supposed to become a factor in Indiana soon, but severe weather chances are low.

“We’re expecting a boundary that’s currently across northern Illinois and northern Indiana to slowly move south throughout today into tonight. That could produce some rain tonight and some storm chances, but that will increase even further for Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, and Sunday morning. It’ll kind of just stick around and with it there’s going to be just periodic thunderstorm chances throughout the day tomorrow and tomorrow night and with some heavy rain and slight severe potential as well,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

He says the spots in Indiana that have the most chances for rain are in the northern half of the state along the I-70 corridor and points northward.

“There could be some locally heavy rainfall in locally isolated areas of flash flooding or stream flooding, things like that. So we’ll be watching out for that over the next few days as well for portions again that I-70 corridor and points north,” said Updike.

Wind gusts could reach as high as 60 mph at times, which brings about the chances for power outages.

“Yeah, once we get into that 50 to 60 mile per hour range, especially 60 and above, that’s where we started showing severe thunderstorm warnings, we do start seeing power lines, trees falling, things like that that can cause power outages. So just be wary of that, especially because it’s going to be hot and humid this weekend to have different ways to cool down if the power does go out,” said Updike.

Rain chances won’t end completely until most likely late next week.

“This will be a pretty wet stretch. That’s for sure,” said Updike.

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