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Senator Jim Banks: Ryan Mears Is A Prosecutor Gone Rogue

Let's get new people. Let's be bold and admit failure, because right now Ryan Mears and Joe Hogsett are failures and people are dying because of it.

Published on June 2, 2026

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  • Prosecutor Mears refuses to prosecute violent criminals, allowing repeat offenders to roam free.
  • Mayor Hogsett's administration is criticized for mishandling the city's crime problems.
  • Civic leaders and political parties have failed to effectively address the city's public safety crisis.
Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Source: (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Senator Jim Banks: Ryan Mears Is A Prosecutor Gone Rogue

Senator Jim Banks:

The reason Indianapolis is plagued by violent crime is because Marion County lets it happen. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears refuses to prosecute violent criminals. For example, one man in Indiana has faced over thirty criminal charges, most of them felony charges, in Marion County since twenty twenty. This man should be locked up forever, but he’s not thanks to Ryan Mears, the prosecutor, and liberal judges and all of their soft on crime policies, and the rest of Indiana, especially the nearly sixty percent of all Hoosiers who live in the Donut counties around Indianapolis and Marion County. The rest of them are punished for Marion County’s refusal to do anything about it. Ryan Mears is a prosecutor gone rogue. He refuses to keep violent criminals behind bars, and he’s a failure and absolute failure of a prosecutor.

Is Indianapolis’s violent crime problem a symptom of a deeper issue with the city’s leadership? Tony Katz discusses the state of affairs in Indianapolis, where violent crime has become a persistent issue. Tony is critical of Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, who has been accused of not doing enough to keep violent criminals behind bars.

Tony also takes aim at Mayor Joe Hogsett, whose administration has been criticized for its handling of the city’s problems. “What do you think about people being killed in downtown Indy?” Tony asks, pointing out the need for more effective leadership. Tony notes that the city’s civic leaders, including women’s groups and so-called “civic leaders,” have been largely silent on these issues, failing to speak out against the mayor’s office and the problems plaguing the city.

Tony is particularly critical of the Democratic Party in Indiana, which has failed to address these issues. “The Democratic Party of Indiana offers nothing to engage this conversation the way it should be engaged,” the speaker says. “We are not okay with what is happening to Hoosiers, because it is about us first. It is about what is happening to us.” Tony also expresses frustration with the Republican Party, which has failed to effectively address the city’s problems and has become complacent in its majority.

The speaker lauds Senator Jim Banks for his recent comments on the issue, saying, “I was very thankful to see Senator Banks do this.” However, the speaker notes that more needs to be done to address the city’s problems. “We can’t come together to say our city is not doing well. We can’t come together to say our prosecutor has failed us because they have,” Tony says.

Tony also issues a challenge to Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, inviting him to come on the show to explain his position and justify his handling of the city’s crime problems. “You explain why it is that people aren’t going to jail, why we’re not prosecuting these crimes,” the speaker says. “You explain why it is this is okay, no, gotcha’s just the data.”

Ultimately, Tony is calling for change in Indianapolis, urging listeners to demand more from their leaders and to hold them accountable for the city’s problems. “Let’s get new people. Let’s be bold and admit failure, because right now Ryan Mears and Joe Hogsett are failures and people are dying because of it.” To hear more of this discussion and learn more about the issues facing Indianapolis, listen to the discussion in full here:    

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Hakeem Jeffries: ‘Not a Single Person Who We Spoke with Yesterday at Delaney Hall Was a Violent Felon’. 

Kellyanne: They made us disclaim David Duke. I want every single Democrat to step away from Platner.

Today on the Marketplace:    Living the Trading Places life

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Women in Prison (TV series)

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