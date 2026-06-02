Listen Live
Close
Local

Caitlin Clark: “Stephanie White Has My Back, I Ride With Her”

Published on June 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Fever v Golden State Valkyries
Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark discussed on Monday what prompted a passionate discussion on the sideline between her and Fever Head Coach Stephanie White in Saturday’s 100-84 loss to Portland.

“It’s just two people being competitive. Two people that really want to win. I think a lot of those things happen all the time and I know there’s a camera on me,” said Clark in front of reporters Monday afternoon.

Clark says this is the latest example of how people in the media tend to blow things out of proportion.

“When I got hurt in the Connecticut game last year, I balled in Steph’s arms. That’s somebody I will ride for for the rest of my life. Those are the moments that they don’t see. People that are on their phones all day, they don’t see that stuff. But then they think they know everything and they don’t have a clue,” said Clark.

Stephanie White says she was challenging a player and it was just coaching.

“I love Caitlin. I ride with her. We have a great relationship. She wants to be coached. I want her to help me be a better coach. People are just taking sensationalism and trying to get some clicks. Caitlin and I are far more alike than different. I hope we continue to bring the best out of each other,” said White.

White also said this is nothing new.

“The only difference here is that everything Caitlin does gets clicks. This happens in every sport. This really isn’t a story,” said White.

The Fever are 4-4. They begin play in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Thursday night against the Atlanta Dream at 7 pm. You’ll be able to hear it on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Related Tags

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Todd Leary
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Ex‑IU Guard Todd Leary Pleads Guilty to Fraud

ICE
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

ICE Detains Correctional Officer After E-Verify Cleared His Hire

Diego Morales
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Laura Loomer Exposing Diego Morales

NFL: AUG 05 Chicago Bears Training Camp
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Chicago Bears Inching Closer To The Hoosier State

40 Items
2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest Drunk Fan Photos & Videos From The 2026 Indy 500

2025 Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute To Women In Sports
4 Items
Business & Economy  |  Renuka Bajpai

Top 5 Richest People from Indiana

Asphalt pothole with puddle and shadows. High quality photo
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indianapolis To Increase Vehicle Registration Fees?

Human Respiratory System Lungs Anatomy
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Doctor Discusses His Device to Test Oxygen Levels for Asthma

Local News
Indiana Fever v Golden State Valkyries
Local  |  John Herrick

Caitlin Clark: “Stephanie White Has My Back, I Ride With Her”

Parking Garage Shooting
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Gun Rights Attorney Discusses Shooting, Death of IU Graduate

Christian Howard
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Johnson County Jail Inmate Charged with Beating Other Inmate to Death

Ben Davis High School sign
Local  |  FOX 59

Custodian Files Lawsuit, Claims She was Raped by Coworker at Ben Davis

I-70 Closures in Marion County
Local  |  John Herrick

Weekend Lane and Ramp Closures Planned on I-70 in Downtown Indianapolis

Female hand holding a green hemp leaf outdoors, close-up. Alternative medicine, CBD oil and natural cosmetics concept.
Local  |  FOX 59

Rokita Sues to Block Medical Marijuana Rules; Patients Fire Back

Orange and gray life jackets placed on an outdoor terrace while waiting for a summer boating trip. Bright daylight creates a fresh and relaxed outdoor atmosphere.
Local  |  John Herrick

Indianapolis Woman Saved by Bystanders After Nearly Drowning in Sugar Creek

World Food Championships
3 Items
Local  |  John Herrick

Tickets Now on Sale for World Food Championships in Indianapolis

Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Man Found Shot to Death in Car Behind Marion Club

Policeman on crime scene . Red plastic tape and police officer, gun belt, handcuffs and gun.With a sunshine flare coming in.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Man Dies Days After Traffic Stop Tasing in Indianapolis

A boat belonging to an Indiana Conservation Officer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Boy Found Dead After Drowning in Lake in LaGrange County

Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

More Than Half of Indy Homicide Cases Remain Open

Baltimore Colts vs New York Giants
3 Items
Local  |  John Herrick

Former Colt, Hall of Famer Raymond Berry Dies at 93

Illinois State Capitol in Spring in Springfield Illinois
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Bears Stadium Plan Stalls in Illinois House

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close