Bears Stadium Plan Stalls in Illinois House

Source: GummyBone / Getty

SPRINGFIELD, Ill –Illinois lawmakers ran out of time to pass a stadium plan as the Chicago Bears continue weighing a move to Arlington Heights or Hammond, Indiana.

The Senate approved the proposal, but the House did not act before ending its spring session. House Speaker Chris Welch says negotiations will continue this summer.

The Bears say they’re choosing between Arlington Heights and Hammond, where Indiana leaders have proposed a $3 billion public-private stadium project near Wolf Lake.

The Illinois proposal would allow larger cities to create stadium authorities to help finance and own stadium projects, a structure similar to what Indiana has already approved.

Meanwhile, some Chicago leaders are still pushing to keep the Bears on the lakefront, and reports suggest the team remains open to that possibility.