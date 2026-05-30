Mooresville Officer Hurt in Crash En Route to Domestic Violence Call

Source: FOX59 / fox59

MOORESVILLE, Ind — A police officer crashed Saturday afternoon while responding to backup on a domestic violence call and was taken to the hospital.

Police say were called to Samuel Moore Parkway after a report that a man was hitting a woman inside a vehicle. When the first officer arrived, police say the man fought with officers and refused to cooperate, leading to a request for backup.

A second officer responding to the scene crashed on East Main Street. Police say the officer was awake and alert and was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital for evaluation.

Officers eventually got the man into custody and took him to the Morgan County Jail. Police say he faces several charges, including kicking out the back window of a patrol car.

Part of East Main Street remained closed for a time as investigators looked into the crash.