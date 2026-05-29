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Woman Killed, Man Shot by Police on Indy’s Near Southwest Side

Body camera and dash camera video captured the shooting.

Published on May 29, 2026

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Police Shooting
Source: IMPD / IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Police shot a man Thursday night after a woman was killed on the city’s southwest side.

Police went to North Rural Street around 8:30 p.m. and found a woman who had been shot. She died at the hospital.

A person who saw what happened told police the man who shot her left the area. A SWAT team later spotted his car on Bullock Court. Police say he and another man got into a different car and drove away, so officers followed them while waiting for more units.

When police tried to stop the car at Southport Road and Bluff Road, the driver got out and was taken into custody. The passenger, the man police were looking for, moved into the driver’s seat and drove off.

Officers put stop sticks near Harding and Morris to slow him down. A few blocks later, near I‑70, SWAT trucks hit the car twice to stop it and were able to pin it on the second try.

Once the car stopped, police say the man inside was shot when at least three officers fired their weapons. He was hit at least once and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Officers say they found two guns at the scene.

Nobody else was hurt. Police body camera and dash camera video captured the shooting.

The Critical Incident Response Team is handling the investigation, and Internal Affairs is running a separate administrative review. The officers who fired their weapons are on administrative leave, which is standard.

Anyone with information about the killing on Rural Street can call Detective Jose Torres at 317‑327‑3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317‑262‑TIPS.

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