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EMT Charged with Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old in Ambulance

37-year-old Ronald D. Elliott Jr. was charged this week with multiple child sex crimes after a girl told police that he sexually assaulted her in the back of an ambulance.

Published on May 28, 2026

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MUNCIE, Ind. — An EMT working for an ambulance service in Muncie has been arrested after accusations that he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old while transporting them to the hospital.

Ronald D. Elliott Jr., 37, was officially charged Wednesday with a slew of child sex crimes. Online jail records show Elliott, who lives in Dunreith, was arrested Thursday and booked into Delaware County Jail without bond. No booking photo has been made available.

Ronald Elliott Jr.
Ronald Elliott Jr. (Source: Delaware County Jail)

The arrest stems from accusations made by a 14-year-old who told police that Elliott sexually assaulted her in the back of an ambulance during a February transport from Muncie to Monroe County.

The alleged victim came forward on March 16 and told Indiana State Police investigators that an EMT had forced her into sexual contact while taking her from Ball Memorial Hospital to a medical facility in Bloomington.

The juvenile said that Elliott, who is listed as an EMT for Quest Ambulance Service, began showing her pictures and videos on his cell phone during the transport. The files reportedly included photos of Elliott’s genitals and videos of him engaged in sexual activities.

Elliott is then alleged to have groped the teenager under her clothes and exposed himself to her. The girl said this led to Elliott sexually assaulting her in the back of the ambulance while en route to Bloomington.

The 14-year-old said that, after the assault, Elliott provided her with his “Mr. Fogger” nicotine vape as well as his phone. The girl told officers she signed into her Instagram account on Elliott’s phone, and court documents state she failed to log off after leaving the ambulance.

It was through the girl’s Instagram account that Elliott allegedly found a second juvenile victim. Identified as Victim 2 in court documents, Elliott reportedly began messaging the 13-year-old girl on Instagram. Throughout his conversations, the 37-year-old EMT is alleged to have:

Called the juvenile a “young slut”
Lied about his age, claiming he was 18 years old
Sent a picture of himself only wearing a towel
Made “sexually suggestive” comments about “good naughty girls”
Told the 13-year-old girl she “looks cute”
During an interview with Elliott conducted on March 25, the EMT reportedly admitted to letting the 14-year-old use his phone and nicotine vape. However, he denied any sexual contact with the girl and said that any nude images she may have seen on his phone were an accident.

After uncovering “corroborating evidence” from both Elliott’s cell phone and the victim’s Instagram account, police requested that a warrant be filed for his arrest. Online court records show that the warrant was granted on Thursday.

Indiana State Police said that Elliott was taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop. Delaware County Jail records show Elliott was booked around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. He now faces the following charges:

Sexual Misconduct with a Minor – Level 4 Felony
Child Seduction – Level 4 Felony
Vicarious Sexual Gratification – Level 4 Felony
Child Solicitation – Level 5 Felony
Inappropriate Communication with a Child – Class B Misdemeanor
No other information was included in the probable cause affidavit filed against Elliott. A booking photo or mugshot has not been made available as of this article’s publication.

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