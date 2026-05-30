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Muncie Murder Suspect Hit With Child Sex Abuse Material Charges

Rylynn Davis, 21, is preliminarily charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography after being charged with murder and other charges in relation to a shooting that killed his girlfriend.

Published on May 30, 2026

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MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie murder suspect has been arrested again on different charges.

21-year-old Rylynn Davis was arrested earlier this month for murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery and more in connection to a triple shooting that left his 23-year-old girlfriend dead. Now, he’s facing new felony charges after a homicide investigation uncovered child sex abuse material downloaded on his phone.

Davis has been preliminarily charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography, a Level 5 felony.

Rylynn Davis
Rylynn Davis (Source: Delaware County Jail)

The Muncie Police Department said that on May 15, investigators were looking at Davis’s phone during their investigation into the shooting and found thumbnails for videos that showed young children engaged in sexual acts. Police said Davis was also active in groups on the messaging app Telegram called “CP,” “Pedo,” and “Teen.”

The shooting happened on May 10 in the 2700 block of S. Walnut Street. Muncie police first got a call about a disturbance and then found three people who had been shot.

According to court documents, Cheyenne Angelina Raines, Davis’ girlfriend, was shot multiple times in the face, chest, back, and abdomen. She later died at a nearby hospital.

The other two shooting victims were a 40-year-old and a 39-year-old man. The 40-year-old victim had to be airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition, while the 39-year-old was taken to a medical center in Muncie.

Davis is still being held without bond at the Delaware County Jail.

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