Person Hit and Killed by Vehicle on Indy’s Northwest Side

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A person died after being struck by a vehicle on the northwest side of Indianapolis Thursday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to a possible pedestrian struck near North Michigan Road and Fox Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m.

There, they located a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. EMS personnel arrived on scene to provide medical assistance, but the individual was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.

On Friday, the Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the person who died as 32-year-old Terrance Lamar Bible.

The incident remains under investigation.