Bloomington Police Looking for Man Accused of Shooting Gun at Rooftop Party

Source: Bloomington Police Department

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Police in Bloomington are trying to find a man who they say fired a gun during a rooftop party at the Rive Bloomington apartment complex on May 24.

They believe the man fired multiple shots into the air, which caused a panic among those who were attending the party. They ran off as soon as they heard the gunfire. He was last seen running southwest from the building.

“During the party, surveillance cameras captured video of the pictured male as he removed a handgun from his waistline and fired numerous rounds into the air in rapid succession,” said Bloomington Police Captain Ryan Pedigo in a Thursday afternoon news release.

Pedigo says officers found four spent .45 caliber shell casings at the scene. No one was injured or killed. Police also say they looked for property damage, but couldn’t find any. They believe their suspect is a black man who was wearing a white shirt, black pants, and white and black shoes.

Those with information about the man’s identity are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Joe Henry at 812-349-3907 or at henryj@bloomington.in.gov.