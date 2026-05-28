Deputies Find Body in Burning Car in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies found a body inside a burning vehicle Wednesday morning in Grant County.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department reported that deputies responded to an OnStar alert and found a 2021 Chevrolet down an isolated lane, southwest of East 852 South. That’s not too far from Taylor University. OnStar is a built-in safety feature for General Motors vehicles.
When officers arrived, they found the vehicle on fire. The Matthews and Upland fire departments extinguished the fire and discovered a body in the driver’s seat.
While the car is registerted in Texas, deputies have not yet identified the victim. Deputies and firefighters continue to investigate the incident.
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