10 Fun Facts About Circle Centre Mall as Indianapolis Says Goodbye

Source: Google Street View / WISH-TV

10 Fun Facts About Circle Centre Mall as It Dwells Into The Past

After decades in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, Circle Centre Mall officially closed its doors on December 31st 2025 for good.

For many people across Indy, the mall wasn’t just a shopping center — it was a meeting spot, first job, weekend hangout, date location, and major part of growing up in the city.

As Indianapolis enters a new era downtown, here are some fun facts and memories about one of the city’s most iconic malls.