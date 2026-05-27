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Indy Teenager Who May Have Shot at Officers Charged

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Tuesday against a teenage boy with a criminal past.

Published on May 27, 2026

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Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Source: Photo: (gorodenkoff/getty images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges Tuesday against an Indianapolis teenager with a criminal history.

17-year-old Zerryon Patton faces multiple felony counts, including resisting law enforcement and dangerous possession of a firearm. Police say the incident began last Thursday afternoon on the near south side when officers pulled over a car linked to gun thefts. While officers were arresting the driver, Kurt Fisher, investigators say Patton got into the driver’s seat and tried to drive off until he reached an apartment building and stopped there.

Patton ran off and Indianapolis and Carmel police chased after him. During the chase, officers say they spotted Patton turning around and then heard what they believed to be a gunshot. No officers returned fire.

Police spotted Patton in an alley and discovered he had a gunshot wound to his leg. Investigators believe he shot himself while running away. Police recovered four guns during the incident. Patton was also arrested on a felony warrant for domestic battery on a pregnant woman.

Court documents say Patton is also facing separate adult charges out of Hamilton County from this past September, including possession of a machine gun. He is set to appear in court on Friday.

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