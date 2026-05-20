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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Arlington Heights Knows They Are Going To Lose The Bears

The Chicago Bears' decision to move to Indiana is now more likely than not, with the odds tipping in favor of the Hoosier state

Published on May 20, 2026

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  • Illinois governor criticizes Chicago mayor's lack of plan to keep Bears in the city
  • Arlington Heights mayor acknowledges defeat in bid to host Bears, as Indiana gains momentum
  • Host believes Bears' move to Indiana is now more likely than not, citing team's involvement
NFL: SEP 08 Titans at Bears
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Arlington Heights Knows They Are Going To Lose The Bears

As the Chicago Bears‘ potential relocation to Indiana continues to make headlines, the momentum is building. In a recent conversation, Tony Katz weighed in on the situation, sharing his thoughts on the latest developments. According to him, the silence from the NFL after initial presentations and site visits has led to a growing realization that a move to Indiana is a legitimate consideration.

Tony pointed out that two significant events have shifted the odds in favor of the Bears moving to Indiana. Firstly, Governor JB Pritzker‘s comments about Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson regarding the Bears staying in Chicago. “He has come up with no plan at all about how the Bears would end up in the city of Chicago,” Pritzker said, essentially calling the mayor a “moron.” This lack of a plan has made it clear that the Bears are likely leaving Chicago.

Chicago Bears talk then turns to comments made by the mayor of Arlington Heights, Jim Tinaglia, who is trying to discredit the Hammond location in Northwest Indiana:

The host believes that the Bears’ decision to move to Indiana is now more likely than not, with the odds tipping in favor of the Hoosier state. “I want to see it happen,” he said, emphasizing the benefits of having the team in Northwest Indiana. He also emphasized the importance of the Bears’ skin in the game, suggesting that the team’s involvement in the process is crucial for a successful deal.

As the situation continues to unfold, it’s clear that the stakes are high. The host’s comments offer a glimpse into the complex dynamics at play, with both sides vying for the Bears’ attention. With the odds now favoring Indiana, it’s an exciting time for fans of the team and the region. To hear more about the host’s thoughts on the situation and the latest developments, tune in to the full episode for a deeper dive into the world of sports and politics.

Listen to the “Arlington Heights Knows They Are Going To Lose The Bears” discussion in full here:     

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