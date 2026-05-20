Exploring a statewide plan to address gaps and inconsistencies in current sexual assault response systems.

Developing uniform statewide policies for law enforcement, SANE providers, and multidisciplinary collaboration.

Identifying best practices and training needs to promote victim-centered, culturally competent, and equitable services.

Source: PHOTO: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Rep. Becky Cash Pushes Indiana Lawmakers to Consider Statewide Sexual Assault Response Plan

STATEHOUSE–One of the topics to be reviewed during Indiana’s 2026 legislative session is the possibility of developing and implementing a statewide sexual assault response plan.

“No survivor should face additional barriers or inconsistencies when seeking help after a sexual assault. Studying Indiana’s current response systems and exploring a statewide plan can help ensure victims are met with professionalism, compassion and access to the resources they need to recover and be empowered,” said State Representative Becky Cash (R-Zionsville).

The Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health and Human Services is tasked with studying the topics of Indiana’s sexual assault response workforce, the availability of services to survivors and sexual assault response plans. This includes the development of uniform statewide policies.

“The committee should specifically analyze and report on the following, drawing from data provided by the Indiana State Police, local law enforcement agencies, the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI), the Indiana Coalition Ending Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking (ICESAHT), Sexual Assault Response Teams (SARTs), hospitals with Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) programs, prosecutors, victim advocates, and other stakeholders,” said Cash in a letter to members of the Indiana Legislative Council.

She also issued the following recommendations for statewide adoption:

Current practices in Indiana law enforcement agencies: A comprehensive assessment of existing policies, protocols, and procedures for initial response, victim interviews, evidence collection and preservation (including sexual assault kits), coordination with medical forensic examiners, victim advocacy, and referral to services. This should include variations by agency size, jurisdiction (urban, rural, suburban), and any identified gaps or inconsistencies in trauma-informed approaches. Development of uniform statewide policies: The feasibility, benefits, and challenges of creating standardized procedures for sexual assault response that all law enforcement agencies would follow. Key areas could include mandatory trauma-informed interviewing techniques, victim rights notifications (consistent with IC 35-40.5), timely coordination with SANE providers and advocates, sexual assault kit handling and tracking, and multi-disciplinary collaboration through local or regional SARTs (as encouraged under IC 16-21-8). Best practices and training recommendations: Identification of evidence-based best practices from existing local SARTs, the Indiana Statewide SART, national guidelines (such as those from the International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Sexual Violence Resource Center, and trauma-informed response models), and successful programs in other states. The committee should evaluate the need for standardized training curricula for law enforcement officers, dispatchers, and investigators on victim-centered responses, cultural competency, handling of anonymous kits, and reducing barriers for survivors (including underserved populations).

“This interim study is essential to strengthening Indiana’s response to sexual assault, one of the most underreported and traumatizing crimes. While many counties have established SARTs and local protocols exist, a coordinated statewide framework would promote consistency, improve victim outcomes, enhance evidence quality for prosecutions, increase survivor trust in the system, and ensure equitable access to compassionate, effective services regardless of where the assault occurs or is reported,” said Cash.

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She wants representatives from the Indiana State Police, local law enforcement associations, ICJI, ICESAHT, the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council, SANE programs, victim service providers, the Department of Health, legislative fiscal analysts, and other relevant experts. It should incorporate public testimony from survivors, advocates, and practitioners, and review existing resources such as the Indiana SART Toolkit and medical forensic examination guidelines.

Cash is requesting the committee to deliver a written report with findings, data summaries, model policies, training recommendations, and any proposed legislative actions by November 1.