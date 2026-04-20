Tales From The Track Presented By Relay Indiana 2026 – With Bobby Rahal & Graham Rahal

On the Road to Racing Greatness — Join WIBC for an Unforgettable Night with Bobby Rahal & Graham Rahal!

As the engines gear up for the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500, 93.1 WIBC invites you to another bucket-list racing experience you won’t want to miss:

Tales from the Track featuring Bobby Rahal & Graham Rahal, proudly presented by Relay Indiana.

Join us for an exclusive evening hosted by Hammer & Nigel, where racing meets raw storytelling. Hear firsthand from Graham Rahal — IndyCar Series driver & performance enthusiast. Also hear from his dad Bobby Rahal — 1986 Indy 500 Champion, as he shares the highs, lows, and behind-the-scenes moments of his remarkable racing journey.

Monday, May 18th



6:00 – 8:00 PM



Doors Open at 5:45PM



Graham Rahal Performance – Zionsville, IN

Tickets included:

Dinner and drinks

Door prize registration

An mederated intimate Q&A with Bobby Rahal & Graham Rahal

A photo opportunity with the Bobby & Graham

Zionsville-based GRP facility features everything from customized Porsche Carrera GTs to high-performance Ducati motorcycles. Our event will be held in the space where the cars are shown in the pictures below.

Graham Rahal Performance Graham Rahal Performance

Get ready to go beyond the track.

This is more than an event, it’s a celebration of speed, legacy, and the road that inspires us all.