3 Kids Rescued from White Lick Creek Sand Bar in Plainfield

Source: FOX 59

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A water rescue incident took place at Franklin Park Tuesday night.

According to Plainfield Fire Territoy, rescue teams responded to Franklin Park to conduct a water rescue and located three juveniles stuck along White Lick Creek.

Rescuers located the individuals on an island at approximately 9 p.m., and within the hour, they had all subjects safely accounted. One individual had minor injuries and was checked out on scene then released.