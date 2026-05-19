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How Hundreds of Staff Keep the Indy 500 Running Safely

Securing the Speedway: How Hundreds of Staff Keep the Indy 500 Running Safely

As Indianapolis prepares for another running of the Indy 500, much of the public attention centers on the drivers, the traditions, and the excitement surrounding race day.

Published on May 19, 2026

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  • Hundreds of trained event and security personnel screen and guide nearly 300,000 fans into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
  • Security planning involves coordination with Speedway leadership, law enforcement, and emergency teams to respond quickly to any situation.
  • New screening technology has improved safety and efficiency at Speedway entrances, reducing long gate lines.
Carb Day
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

Securing the Speedway: How Hundreds of Staff Keep the Indy 500 Running Safely

INDIANAPOLIS — As Indianapolis prepares for another running of the Indy 500, much of the public attention centers on the drivers, the traditions, and the excitement surrounding race day.

Behind the scenes, however, an enormous security operation is already in motion months before fans ever enter the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Indianapolis-based Eclipse Staffing & Security serves as the sole security provider for IMS and manages one of the largest event entry operations in the state.

During the Indy 500, the company oversees hundreds of trained event and security personnel responsible for screening and safely guiding nearly 300,000 fans into the facility across race weekend.

CEO and founder Michelle Coy-Davis said her management team begins preparations well before race day, coordinating everything down to the smallest logistical details.

“Their team begins their day at 2:00 a.m. at Speedway,” Coy-Davis said. “It starts with briefing the managers on what to do so everything is in place before fans start trickling in for the race. At 3:00 a.m., the rest of the staff comes in, and it takes about two and a half hours to complete the deployment process.”

Coy-Davis said that preparation includes confirming parking details, assigning command trailer locations, and ensuring every manager knows their responsibilities throughout the day. On race day, she has more than 30 managers on-site, supported by roughly 350 additional employees who help execute operations.

Security planning begins well in advance of the event and involves coordination with Speedway leadership, local law enforcement, emergency management teams, and medical personnel. Staff members are trained in crowd control, emergency evacuation procedures, bag screening, conflict de-escalation, and identifying suspicious activity. Teams are strategically positioned throughout entry gates, grandstands, garages, and other high-traffic fan areas to respond quickly to any situation.

In 2023, Eclipse helped introduce advanced security screening technology designed to improve both safety and efficiency at Speedway entrances. The updated system allowed fans to move through checkpoints faster while maintaining strict security protocols, significantly reducing the long gate lines that once stretched outside IMS before the race.

Coy-Davis said technology now plays a central role in modern race-day operations.

“It helps mitigate any issues at the entrances,” she said, “and ensures the race is a safe event while also making sure guests are having a positive, seamless experience.”

Founded 13 years ago, Coy-Davis has grown Eclipse Staffing & Security into a major force in event staffing and venue security. Today, the Indianapolis-based, women-owned company places an average of 215 people each week in event and security roles across the city, while helping safeguard some of its largest public gatherings.

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