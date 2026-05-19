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GOP Candidate Calls for Recount in Indiana State Senate D23

GOP Candidate Calls for Recount in Indiana State Senate D23 Primary

Copenhaver filed a petition Monday, alleging “illegal voting by unqualified voters” impacted the outcome.

Published on May 19, 2026

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Paula Copenhaver
Source: Facebook / facebook

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind –Republican Paula Copenhaver has formally challenged the results of the Indiana State Senate District 23 primary after losing to incumbent Spencer Deery by three votes.

District 23, which covers parts of western Indiana including Lafayette and surrounding Tippecanoe County.

Copenhaver filed a petition Monday, alleging “illegal voting by unqualified voters” impacted the outcome.

“Ensuring the integrity and accuracy of our elections is fundamental to public trust,” Copenhaver said in a statement, adding she is seeking a review to ensure “legal votes are counted, while illegal votes are not.”

Deery, first elected in 2022, was declared the winner after the final tally showed a three-vote margin.

The Fountain County Clerk’s Office said three provisional ballots were counted in the race, two for Copenhaver and one for Deery, while five were rejected.

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