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Fishers Man Charged for Meeting Fake Mom and Daughter

Fishers Man Charged for Meeting Fake Mom and Daughter for Sex

A Fishers man was charged after police say he arranged to meet a fake mom and her daughter for sex at a hotel.

Published on May 19, 2026

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Dennis Wayne Scholl
Source: FOX 59

FISHERS, Ind. — A man was charged after he allegedly met a pseudo mother and her underage daughter for sex at a Fishers hotel.

Dennis Wayne Scholl, 56, was charged with the following:

  • Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony
  • Child Solicitation victim under 14 – Sexual Conduct, a Level 5 Felony
  • Child Solicitation victim under 14 – fondling/touching, a Level 5 Felony

Fishers Police Department was dispatched to the Home 2 Suites hotel at 9701 North By Northeast Boulevard in Fishers on a report of suspicious activity.

When authorities arrived they were met with the Bikers Against Predators group and Scholl. Officers learned that Scholl was there to meet a “mother” and “daughter” for sex. The daughter, named Gabby, is not a real person.

Scholl believed that he was speaking with Gabby who introduced herself as a 13-year-old girl in the 8th grade who is a virgin, but he was speaking to the predator catchers. He was using the app Taimi and TextNow. The group provided screenshots and recordings of the alleged conversations.

The vigilante group also created the mom, Alexis, and said that she was “looking for a playdate with my daughter.” After a series of messages with Scholl, a date was set to meet on Feb. 6, which was also the suspects birthday.

The messages initially included meeting up for “fun” and “play,” but later messages were extremely graphic, according to court documents.

The group met with Scholl, and the police arrived shortly after. The suspect did not answer questions asked by the FPD.

Scholl was arrested in Fishers on Thursday, May 14, on an active arrest warrant through Hamilton County. That next day he was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement, which is a misdemeanor.

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