Greenwood Girl First Patient to Receive Novel Gene Therapy for Rare Blood Disorder

Source: Riley Children’s Health INDIANAPOLIS–Elin Lewis, a 12-year-old from Greenwood, has made history as the first patient in the state to receive a groundbreaking, FDA-approved gene therapy for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, a severe inherited blood disorder that affects approximately 1,500 people in the United States. The procedure, performed at Riley Hospital for Children, represents what healthcare leaders believe is a revolutionary shift from lifelong disease management to a potential cure. As the first and only health system in Indiana to offer this FDA‑approved gene therapy, Riley Children’s Health joins a small number of health systems nationwide able to deliver this complex, curative treatment. Since the age of three, Elin’s life has been defined by monthly hospital visits for blood transfusions. These treatments were vital to maintain her hemoglobin levels and organ function, yet they carried the persistent risk of dangerous iron overload, a side effect that can lead to chronic fatigue and weakness to life-threatening complications including liver damage and heart failure. “This means freedom from this condition for Elin,” said Monica Lewis, Elin’s mother. “After years of monthly transfusions, this is truly life changing. The entire care, from the doctors, the nurses to everyone who supported us on this journey, was incredible. Elin didn’t skip a beat—she’s already back on the trampoline practicing her gymnastic stunts, just being a normal kid. She has a bright, healthy future ahead of her.”

Source: Riley Children’s Health The novel therapy uses a patient’s own blood stem cells, which are collected, genetically modified in a laboratory to include a functional copy of the beta-globin gene, and then infused back into the patient. Once reintroduced, the modified cells engraft in the bone marrow and produce healthy red blood cells with functional hemoglobin. Clinical data shows up to 90% of transfusion-dependent thalassemia patients who complete the therapy no longer require blood transfusions. The process occurs over several months and involves patient preparation similar to that required for a bone marrow stem cell transplant. Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Elin’s stem cells were collected in November 2025 at Riley Hospital and modified offsite before she returned to Riley Hospital in February 2026 to prepare for the modified cells to be transplanted back into her body. She was discharged one month after her infusion and is currently engrafted with her gene-modified cells as expected.