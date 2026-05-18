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Purdue Gives Former QB Brees an Honorary Degree

He and his wife, Brittany, launched the Brees Dream Foundation in 2003

Published on May 18, 2026

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Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind — Former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees received an honorary business doctorate Saturday during Purdue’s spring commencement. The university held its ceremonies May 14–16 at Elliott Hall of Music.

Brees accepted the degree during the Division IX ceremony at the Mitch Daniels School of Business. The Super Bowl MVP spent 20 seasons in the NFL and will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 8.

Brees first graduated from Purdue in 2001 with a degree in industrial management. He lettered in football from 1997 to 2000 and helped lead the program to a Big Ten championship and a Rose Bowl berth.

He and his wife, Brittany, launched the Brees Dream Foundation in 2003. The organization has raised more than $55 million to support cancer patients.

Purdue also presented an honorary engineering doctorate to Tim Cahill, president of Missiles and Fire Control at Lockheed Martin, during Thursday’s Division I ceremony.

Cahill earned two engineering degrees from Purdue in the late 1980s and later completed an MBA at Stanford. He is a member of the Purdue Air Force ROTC Hall of Fame.

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