Greencastle Man Charged With Sexually Abusing Girl in Clay County

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — A Greencastle man was arrested by Indiana State Police on child sex abuse charges following a months-long investigation.

Court documents filed in Clay County earlier this month state that Jerry Barger, 24, has been charged with two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Indiana State Police started their investigation into Barger in February. Troopers said Barger engaged in sexual misconduct with a young girl.

The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office requested an arrest warrant after reviewing the case, which was granted by the Clay Circuit Court. Barger was served with the warrant at the Clay County Jail, where he was already detained on charges relating to a separate case.