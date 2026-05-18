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Indiana Fever Dominate Seattle to Claim First Home Win...

Indiana Fever Dominate Seattle to Claim First Home Win of the Season

Published on May 17, 2026

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Seattle Storm v Indiana Fever
Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Fever led by as many as 20 on their way to an 89-78 victory over the Seattle Storm Sunday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever were a perfect 22-22 from the free throw line and shot 46% from the field. They held Seattle to 35% shooting. The Fever outrebounded Seattle 38-24. In the paint, the Fever outscored Seattle 50-30.

Caitlin Clark led Indiana in scoring once again. This time she scored 21 points while also dishing out 10 assists and grabbing seven rebounds. Sophie Cunningham and Kelsey Mitchell each chipped in 17 points for the Fever.

Indiana was without All-Star Aliyah Boston, who missed her first game in her four years in the WNBA. She had played in 275 consecutive games, including her four years at South Carolina. Boston left Indiana’s previous game with a lower right leg injury and is listed day to day.

Natisha Hiedeman scored 19 points to lead the Storm in scoring.

The Storm dropped to 1-3 with the loss while the Fever are now 2-2. This was also the Fever’s first home win of the season.

Next up for Indiana is the Portland Fire on May 20 at 7 pm.

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