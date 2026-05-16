Listen Live
Close
Local

Motorcyclist Killed in Tippecanoe County Crash Involving School Bus

Indiana State Police said the collision happened Friday afternoon at an intersection of a county road and a state road.

Published on May 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a school bus in Tippecanoe County Friday afternoon.

Indiana State Police said troopers were called to the intersection of State Road 28 and County Road 400 East around 4 p.m. to investigate the multi-vehicle crash.

Troopers determined that the driver of the school bus from the Tippecanoe School Corporation was heading south on the country road and then stopped at the intersection with SR 28. As the bus started to turn left to go eastbound on SR 28, a motorcyclist
going westbound collided with the bus.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Four students from Wainwright Middle School were on the school bus with the bus driver at the time of the crash. No one on board was seriously hurt.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, and the Randolph/Clarks Hill Fire Department assisted state troopers at the scene of the crash.

Indiana State Police is investigating the incident.

Indiana State Police

Related Tags

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
2026-TalesFromTheTrack-KeyArt-1080x1350
Local News
Indiana State Police
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Motorcyclist Killed in Tippecanoe County Crash Involving School Bus

Local  |  Staff

Woman Shot in Indianapolis During Attempted Robbery

Atlanta Dream v Indiana Fever - Game Two
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Different Generations of Fans Fill Indiana Fever Games

Local  |  Landon Coons

The 1972 Indianapolis 500

Local  |  Landon Coons

Felix Rosenqvist Fastest of Them All on Fast Friday

A boat belonging to an Indiana conservation officer.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Conservation Officers Investigate Drowning at Jennings County Lake

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Local  |  John Herrick

Three Kids Killed in Lake County Crash

Hancock County Sheriff's Department
Local  |  Staff

Hit-and-Run Crash Killed Texas Woman in Hancock County

Victor Garcia-Lopez
Local  |  FOX 59

Man Charged with Attempted Murder After IMPD Shooting

Madison County Crash
Local  |  Staff

2 Seriously Hurt in Madison County Collision

The 16th Governors Awards
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Brendan Fraser Named Honorary Starter for 2026 Indy 500

Indiana Unveils Medicaid Overhaul
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

New Indiana Medicaid Plan Forces Hospitals to Lower Costs

Dome of the Indiana State Capitol building in Indianapolis, Indiana with Copy Space
Casey Daniels  |  Staff

Indiana Lawmakers Eye Property Taxes, NIL Ahead of 2027

Saturday's Severe Weather Threat
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Rain Showers May Include Gusty Storms for Saturday

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close