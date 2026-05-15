Indiana Lawmakers Eye Property Taxes, NIL Ahead of 2027

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Indiana lawmakers are already preparing for the 2027 legislative session after the Indiana General Assembly assigned interim study topics for committees to review over the summer and fall.

According to a news release, the Legislative Council approved a wide range of issues for lawmakers to research and discuss before the next session begins. Key topics include child safety, childcare funding, workforce programs and property tax assessments.

“During study committees, we can vet legislative ideas, hear from Hoosiers impacted by policies and prepare for the next session,” Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said in the release. “We’re continuing to focus on making government more efficient, lowering costs for Hoosiers and supporting working families.”

Several committees were assigned specific issues. The Child Services Committee will review child fatality reports and possible policy changes to improve safety. Corrections lawmakers will study trends in crime, sentencing and incarceration, while judiciary committees will examine requests for new courts and judicial officers.

Education lawmakers will review student learning recovery grants and study name, image and likeness rights for high school athletes. Employment and Labor lawmakers will consider workers’ compensation benefits, insurance premiums and declining claims.

The Fiscal Policy Committee will examine childcare expansion funding, workforce-related programs, tax incentives and alternatives to current property tax assessment methods. Public health lawmakers will study Indiana’s sexual assault response system, including statewide standards for law enforcement and survivor services.

Transportation committees will study digital driver’s licenses and special license plates, while financial oversight committees will continue reviewing state auditing operations.

Officials said several committees and task forces, including those focused on artificial intelligence and healthcare costs, were not assigned topics this year.

Lawmakers are expected to appoint committee members in the coming weeks.