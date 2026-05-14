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3 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Southern Indiana

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident from Wednesday night in Elizabeth.

Published on May 14, 2026

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HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Three people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in southern Indiana.

Sometime around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were called for a welfare check on Paul Dixon at a home in Elizabeth. A brother in Mississippi requested the welfare check because Paul had expressed suicidal thoughts earlier in the day.

Deputies said Brett Dixon, 36, was found dead on the front porch, while Paul, 61, and Melissa Cochran Dixon, 59, were found dead inside the house. All three had been shot in the head, with Paul’s wound appearing to be self-inflicted.

The sheriff’s office believes no one else was involved and there is no further threat to the community.

The relationships between all involved remain unclear.

Harrison County Sheriff's Office Press Release 5-14-26
Source: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office / Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

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