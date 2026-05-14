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Man Wanted in Muncie Shooting Apprehended in Mississippi

A man wanted in a Muncie shooting was apprehended in Mississippi this week, according to the Muncie Police Department.

Published on May 14, 2026

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Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

MUNCIE, Ind. – A man wanted in connection with a Muncie shooting was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Mississippi weeks after the incident.

Around 10:20 p.m. on April 26, Muncie police were dispatched to the 1600 block of East 2nd St. where they found two people had been shot. Both were taken to an area hospital.

During their investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 32-year-old De Vonte Marquise Williams. An arrest warrant was issued for Williams on several charges, including attempted murder.

He remained at large in the days following the shooting. Police described him as “armed and dangerous.”

On Wednesday, May 13, U.S. Marshals apprehended Williams in Jackson, Mississippi. He was being held in a jail there awaiting extradition to Delaware County.

Muncie police said a joint effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies led to Williams’ capture. The department specifically thanked the U.S. Marshals Service, Indiana State Police and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

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