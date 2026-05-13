Delaney to Diego Morales: Remove Yourself From Deery’s Recount

Source: Madelyn Hanes/Indiana Capital Chronicle

INDIANAPOLIS–Democratic State Rep. Ed Delaney (D-Indianapolis) is urging Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales to remove himself from any recount involving State Senator Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette).

As Indiana’s leading elections officer, Morales would chair the recount commission. Deery is already claiming victory over Paula Copenhaver despite the fact that the margin of votes separating Copenhaver and Deery is just a few votes. If Deery’s lead holds, he and Greg Goode would be the only incumbents to advance out of a set of seven primary fights tied to lawmakers who opposed the Trump-backed redistricting plan.

“Diego Morales has deeply involved himself with a branch of Turning Point USA, which endorsed Deery’s primary opponent. The redistricting fight in the Indiana Senate fueled these primary challenges, and Morales has openly stated his stance. He publicly called for our state senators to redistrict and attended rallies supporting Washington’s preferred 9-0 map,” said Delaney.

In May 2025, the Marion County Election Board announced they are investigating Morales over a re-election video for his 2026 campaign, in which the ad featured footage of Morales taken during an official visit to the Marion County Election Service Center.

“Diego Morales has persistently undermined our confidence in elections and the integrity of his office. Surely, Republican leadership can find a neutral person to act in this important capacity,” said Delaney.

Morales hired his brother-in-law at a salary of $108,000. In 2023, his office gave a spot bonus to nearly every employee in his office for a total of $308,000. The office gave numerous no bid contracts to companies that donated to his campaign.

He has taken two international trips to India and Hungary. His office claimed he was on an economic development trip in India, despite economic development not being a duty of the Secretary of State. In Hungary, Morales claimed he was on “personal time”, yet he visited with government officials in the country. Morales purchased a GMC Yukon Denali for $90,000 with taxpayer funds from a dealership that donated $65,000 to Morales’ campaign.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Two women have also accused Morales of sexually assaulting them. Morales denies those accusations.