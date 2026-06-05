80 Employees Laid Off at Indy Nonprofit

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A nonprofit organization that works with adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities announced that a fresh round of layoffs is coming to its facility located on Indy’s east side, which will result in over 70 people losing their jobs.

Noble Inc., which describes itself as a company that “helps tens of thousands of children and adults with disabilities,” is laying off 80 employees at its facility located at 7701 E. 21st Street. Employees were initially notified on Tuesday, June 2, as the company indicated in a WARN Notice that the terminations would continue on a staggered basis through Aug. 2.

In explaining the reasoning behind the layoffs, Noble said it would be discontinuing its Community Living residential services in a move it called a “strategic realignment.” The company also highlighted “increasing uncertainty surrounding federal and state funding for disability services” when explaining its reasoning behind the decision.

The announcement will affect 38 individuals receiving residential services, which constitute less than 1% of the 4,400 children and adults that Noble serves every year.

“For 73 years, Noble has continuously evolved to meet the changing needs of the individuals and families we serve,” said Wade Wingler, Noble’s president and CEO. “This strategic realignment allows us to focus even more intentionally on the programs where Noble has the greatest expertise and ability to create life-changing impact, including day services, employment services and Children’s Services. Most importantly, we are committed to ensuring that no one is left behind during this time.”

The company noted that no unions are involved at the facility and that no seniority/bumping rights would take place during the process. Noble said the company is already collaborating with Sycamore Services to provide support to affected employees and individuals.

Employees who opt to remain with the company throughout the period will be offered retention bonuses and COBRA coverage for any staff who might be eligible.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“The strategic realignment positions Noble to continue strengthening and expanding programs that have become nationally recognized for their quality and community impact,” said Noble in a prepared statement. “In recent years, Noble has continued investing in innovative and inclusive programming, including the opening of Noble Art in Speedway in 2025.”