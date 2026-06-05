New Indiana law Tightens Safety for Healthcare Workers

Source: IHA / IHA

INDIANAPOLIS — Healthcare professionals nationwide are facing a troubling rise in workplace violence. To combat this trend, healthcare employers are uniting Friday, June 5, to recognize the 10th annual Hospitals Against Violence Day.

For Hoosier caregivers, this year’s day of awareness, led by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), carries unprecedented weight. A sweeping new law is set to take effect on July 1, broadening protections for hospital staff and introducing stiffer penalties for violent offenders.

House Enrolled Act 1249, authored by Rep. Alex Zimmerman (R-North Vernon) and championed by Rep. Wendy McNamara (R-Evansville), was passed during the 2026 legislative session. The law expands the definition of “healthcare employee” to include any staff member whose role involves patient contact—not just licensed professionals or emergency department staff. It also introduces enhanced penalties, including steep fines and jail time, for battery committed against these workers.

Laurie Gerdt, IHA quality and safety advisor, emphasized the need for public awareness. “Hospitals are sacred spaces of healing where safety is paramount,” Gerdt said, comparing the new protections to those enjoyed by airline employees. “Aggressive patients or visitors who lash out end up sabotaging that sacred space and distracting doctors, nurses, and other workers from providing high-quality care.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, healthcare workers are five times more likely to suffer a workplace violence injury than workers in any other private industry sector. Some studies suggest the actual number of incidents could be three times higher due to widespread underreporting. To tackle this, the IHA assembled a diverse workgroup representing Indiana hospitals of all sizes to study trends in physical and verbal aggression.

“Workplace violence absolutely impacts retention and recruiting,” said Katie Du Fresne, an RN with 30 years of experience and executive director of clinical risk management for IU Health. Du Fresne, who was assaulted early in her career, noted that verbal and physical aggression have been quietly tolerated for far too long. “No one wants to work in an environment where they feel unsafe.”

Dr. Lindsay Zimmerman, an attending emergency physician for 13 years who practices at Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, nearly left the profession in 2020 after a patient attacked her with intent to kill. Instead of walking away, she began advocating for a shift in workplace culture.

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“One of the most frustrating parts about being in healthcare for the longest time was the assumption that healthcare violence is part of the job,” said Dr. Zimmerman. “Checking vital signs is part of the job. Doing patient evaluations is part of the job. Workplace violence is not part of the job.”

Experts acknowledge that the roots of hospital violence are complex. Jason Stefaniak, executive director of public safety for Beacon Health System, noted that fear, trauma, grief, dementia, and substance abuse all contribute to patient aggression. “These are all things that can explain it, but they don’t excuse it,” he said.

In response, Indiana hospitals are investing heavily in security infrastructure, including metal detectors, surveillance, de-escalation training, and panic systems. While advocates acknowledge the new law won’t stop every incident, they say it represents a massive step forward.

“Indiana’s increased penalties… shows that the State of Indiana recognizes that this is a problem and is supportive and trying to take steps to decrease this problem,” Du Fresne said.

ABOUT INDIANA HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION

Established in 1921, the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA) is the professional trade association representing more than 160 acute care, critical access, behavioral health, and specialty hospitals across Indiana. IHA members employ more than 112,000 people and provide comprehensive care to patients from all 92 counties. As the leading voice for Indiana hospitals, IHA works to improve the health of Hoosiers by strengthening the health care workforce, advancing quality and patient safety, supporting access to affordable care, and advocating for its members before the Indiana General Assembly, Congress, and state and federal agencies. The association also facilitates collaboration between health care and business communities and provides data-driven insights to support better health outcomes statewide. Learn more at IHAconnect.org