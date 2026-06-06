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Troopers Arrest Indy Man Accused of Firing Gun on I-465

Troopers Arrest Indianapolis Man Accused of Firing Gun on I-465

Indiana State Police have arrested a man on Friday after they say he fired a gun on an Indianapolis interstate earlier this week.

Published on June 6, 2026

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Indiana State Police
Source: ISP

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have arrested a man on Friday after they say he fired a gun on an Indianapolis interstate earlier this week.

Several people called 911 Wednesday evening after hearing or seeing someone shoot at a vehicle on westbound I-465. That’s on the northeast side of Indianapolis near Allisonville Road.

No one was hurt, but troopers found bullet holes in the side of an SUV they believe was the shooter’s target.

State Police examined evidence and used license plate cameras to track down 20-year-old Josiah J. Flowers. Troopers secured a search warrant for his car and found the vehicle on Friday.

Troopers arrested Flowers and charged him with criminal recklessness, intimidation, and pointing a gun.

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