Detroit Lacrosse Player Charged With Battery for Incident at Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — An 18-year-old from Michigan has been charged with battery after police said he punched someone at the end of a lacrosse game earlier this month in Carmel.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Luke S. Fisher, of Birmingham, Michigan. A Hamilton County court officially charged him this week with one count of battery as a Level 6 felony.

A younger lacrosse player told police that they were concussed after Fisher punched them in the face at the end of the game on May 2. Court documents state that the player was running towards his teammates to celebrate when Fisher came up to him and struck him in the left temple.

The victim failed concussion protocol when he was evaluated at the school. He was later taken to IU Health North Hospital, where it was confirmed that he was concussed, and he received medical treatment for symptoms such as headaches and foggy vision.

According to the Carmel High School calendar, the boys lacrosse team had a meet on May 2 against Detroit Country Day School (DCDS). Fisher is listed as a senior attacker/midfielder for DCDS.