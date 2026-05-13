Listen Live
Close
Local

Rain May Slow IMS Qualifying Saturday

Melo says confidence in the exact timing and placement of rain remains limited

Published on May 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Weather
Source: @NWS / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Forecasters are tracking an increasing chance of rain at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as qualifying begins Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says a weather system moving into the region will bring elevated rain chances Friday through the weekend.

“We’re going to have a system move through, and rain chances are going to remain elevated Friday through the weekend,” said Greg Melo with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. “Saturday and Friday look like the rainy days, with chances ranging somewhere from around 40 to just above 50 or 60 percent at times.”

Melo says confidence in the exact timing and placement of rain remains limited because models are still shifting.

“It really depends on whether or not we have a large system moving in,” he said. “The models are going back and forth right now on what exactly is going to happen.”

By Sunday, rain chances are expected to decrease to around 20 percent, with any lingering showers mainly focused across the northern half of the state.

While severe weather is not expected to be widespread in central Indiana, forecasters say there is some potential for stronger storms in the region over the next several days, with the main threat staying to the west.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the weekend, with highs potentially reaching the low 90s early next week. Forecasters say Monday could approach record territory, with a forecast high near 91 degrees in Indianapolis.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
2026-TalesFromTheTrack-KeyArt-1080x1350
Local News
Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Rain May Slow IMS Qualifying Saturday

Chris Garten and Rod Bray Legislative Council Meeting
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Legislative Leaders Still Noncommittal on Suspending Gas Tax

U.S. 36 and Raider Rd Roundabout
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Residents vs. INDOT: The $5M Fight Over a Controversial Roundabout

Gregory Gabler
Local  |  FOX 59

Admitted Rapist, Former IU Student, Avoids Prison

Local  |  Landon Coons

Stars of the ’70s

Local  |  Landon Coons

Alex Palou Fastest Late in Day 1 of 110th Indy 500 Practice

Indiana State Quarter Coin U.S. America elections Democracy Patriotism
Local  |  John Herrick

Research: More People Are Moving to Indiana

Stabbing in Indianapolis
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick and John Herrick

One Person Dead, Several Others Injured in Stabbing on Indy’s Southwest Side

Eli Lilly
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Lilly at 150 as CEO Spotlights AI, Brain Science, GLP‑1 Advances

Ephraim Owens
Local  |  FOX 59

Indiana Native to Sing ‘America the Beautiful’ at Indy 500

Warm Weather in Indiana
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Hotter Temperatures, Storms Possible in Indiana This Weekend

Brandy Moorheard
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

The Invisible War: Fighting Against the Bite That Changed Everything

Ambulance with Sirens
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Two-Vehicle Crash Kills At Least 1 Person in Plainfield

Gavel and Scales of Justice
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Superintendent on Leave and Charged in Off-Campus Incident

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close