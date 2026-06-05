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Indiana Senate Majority Leader Chris Garten Resigns

Senator Chris Garten, the second-ranking Republican in the Indiana Senate, has resigned from his leadership position as majority floor leader.

Published on June 5, 2026

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Chris Garten
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Senator Chris Garten, the second-ranking Republican in the Indiana Senate, has resigned from his leadership position as majority floor leader.

Garten sent a letter to fellow Republican senators Thursday announcing his resignation. While he did not announce a challenge against Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray for the chamber’s top spot, the move comes in the middle of heavy speculation that he will do so.

“As we navigate the complex issues facing our state, it has become clear to me that serving as Floor Leader requires a seamless alignment with the current strategic direction of leadership — an alignment I no longer maintain,” Garten’s letter said. “Continuing in this role without unequivocal support for that direction would be a disservice to the office, to leadership, and most importantly, to all of you.”

Garten, a staunch ally of President Trump, supported a Trump-backed congressional redistricting push that split him from Bray and other top Senate Republicans. The leadership shakeup follows a bitter primary season where voters defeated six Republican senators who opposed that redistricting effort.

Bray thanked Garten for his service in a statement issued by his office.

“We will continue to work together with the rest of our caucus members in the coming months as we tackle topics assigned to interim study committees and prepare for the challenges of the upcoming budget session,” Bray said.

Bray has already expressed his intention to remain president pro tem, a role he has held for eight years. Republican senators, who hold a 40-10 majority, will likely vote on their chamber leadership after the November election.

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