ICE Detains Correctional Officer After E-Verify Cleared His Hire

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PORTLAND, Ind. — An investigation has revealed that a citizen of Mauritania located in Northwest Africa, was working as a Correctional Officer at the Jay County Jail and is currently sitting in federal immigration custody—despite successfully clearing federal E-Verify checks during his onboarding.

Salah Habib is currently being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the Clay County Jail detention facility in Brazil, Indiana. According to sources close to the case, Habib is fighting active, final deportation orders to remove him from the United States.

The case raises critical questions regarding local law enforcement vetting, documentation, and the reliability of federal employment screening networks. Jay County Sheriff Larry Ray Newton verified Habib’s employment, clarifying that Habib served as a non-armed Correctional Officer at the county jail. Sheriff Newton noted that Habib is his step-son-in-law, married to his daughter, however, Newton stated that Habib began his employment with the department before marrying into the family.

According to Sheriff Newton, local officials had no reason to suspect Habib’s legal status was compromised. He noted that Habib presented a driver’s license and a Social Security card upon hire, adding that the department relied on the Jay County Auditor’s office to process and vet the legal paperwork.

When reached for comment, the Jay County Auditor’s office claimed that:

“Departments are responsible for completing any reference checks, background checks, drug tests, etc. before submitting new employees to the office. The sheriff would be able to speak to the standard practices completed in his office.”

They did however provide a critical piece of information: Habib successfully cleared the federal background screening process.

“I am able to confirm that Mr. Habib submitted an I-9 with documentation, and an E-Verify Check was completed at the time of employment,” the Jay County Auditor’s office said in an exclusive statement. “The report came back as employment authorized.”

The Auditor’s office added that if the E-Verify system had flagged any errors or status discrepancies, they would have halted the onboarding immediately. County legal counsel is currently reviewing whether the specific identity documentation submitted by Habib can be released to the public.

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It remains unclear who tipped off federal immigration authorities regarding Habib’s presence at the jail.

Because the case involves a federal system clearing an undocumented immigrant to manage local jail detainees with taxpayer funds, we have reached out to ICE for answers and requested confirmation of Habib’s official citizenship and dates of detention, clarification on how his E-Verify check initially cleared, and details regarding whether a broader investigation is underway. Habib is no longer employed at the Jay County Jail pending the outcome of this investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as ICE responses are received.