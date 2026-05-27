Lawrence Police K-9 Receives Body Armor Donation from Nonprofit

LAWRENCE, Ind. — The Lawrence Police Department recently received a donation of body armor for their K-9 Sonny.

The donation came from nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., whose mission is to provide custom-fitted vests to police dogs all across the country. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 6,500 vests valued at nearly $7 million to police dogs in the U.S. since 2009.

The bullet- and stab-protective vest was sponsored by Bee Mays-Buchanan of Napa, California, and is embroidered with a special message, “In memory of Brewster- Forever Loyal and Loved.”

Source: Lawrence Police Department