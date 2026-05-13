Listen Live
Close
Breaking News
Indy 500 Officially Sold Out Read Full Story →
Local

Colts’ 2026 International Game Revealed: Opponent, Location S...

Colts’ 2026 International Game Revealed: Opponent, Location Set for London Showdown

With stops in Frankfurt, Berlin and now London, Indianapolis has become one of the more visible NFL franchises on the international stage.

Published on May 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis Colts - Atlanta Falcons
Source: picture alliance / Getty

Colts’ 2026 International Game Revealed: Opponent, Location Set for London Showdown

The Indianapolis Colts will play an international game during the 2026 NFL season, with the NFL placing them against the Washington Commanders in Week 4 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4.

Washington is the designated home team, which means the matchup will count as a road game for Indianapolis.

The London appearance adds another overseas trip for a Colts team that has become a regular part of the NFL’s international schedule in recent seasons.

The 2026 game continues a growing stretch of international appearances for Indianapolis.

The Colts played the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany, during the 2023 season, then returned to Europe in 2025 for a game against the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin.

Now they are headed back overseas for the third time in four seasons.

This will also mark the franchise’s return to London for the first time in a decade.

The Colts previously played there in 2016, when they faced the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

That game was the team’s first regular-season appearance in the United Kingdom.

The Week 4 matchup gives Indianapolis an early international test as the full 2026 NFL schedule comes into focus.

It also reflects the league’s continued push to expand its global reach by sending more teams abroad each season.

For the Colts, the London trip is now another familiar part of the calendar.

With stops in Frankfurt, Berlin and now London, Indianapolis has become one of the more visible NFL franchises on the international stage.

Colts’ 2026 International Game Revealed: Opponent, Location Set for London Showdown was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
2026-TalesFromTheTrack-KeyArt-1080x1350
Local News
Braun Bill
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Gov. Braun Signs Bill to Keep Indiana Students off Phones in School

2026 NFL Draft - Previews
Local  |  John Herrick

NFL: Colts to Play Commanders in London This October

Fort Wayne
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Fort Wayne Woman Challenges School Board Seat Switch

2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Michael Buffer’s ‘Let’s Get Ready To Rumble’ Was Inspired By This Historic Indy 500 Saying

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Colts’ 2026 International Game Revealed: Opponent, Location Set for London Showdown

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Friday, May 14, 2021.
Breaking News

Breaking News

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy 500 Officially Sold Out

2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Katherine Legge To Be First Woman To Attempt The Double | 2026 Indy 500 + Coca-Cola 600 In Same Day

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Rain May Slow IMS Qualifying Saturday

Chris Garten and Rod Bray Legislative Council Meeting
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Legislative Leaders Still Noncommittal on Suspending Gas Tax

U.S. 36 and Raider Rd Roundabout
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Residents vs. INDOT: The $5M Fight Over a Controversial Roundabout

Gregory Gabler
Local  |  FOX 59

Admitted Rapist, Former IU Student, Avoids Prison

Local  |  Landon Coons

Stars of the ’70s

Local  |  Landon Coons

Alex Palou Fastest Late in Day 1 of 110th Indy 500 Practice

Indiana State Quarter Coin U.S. America elections Democracy Patriotism
Local  |  John Herrick

Research: More People Are Moving to Indiana

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close