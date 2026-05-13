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Admitted Rapist, Former IU Student, Avoids Prison

A man accused of rape at Indiana University won't serve prison time after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Published on May 13, 2026

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Gregory Gabler
Source: FOX 59

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man who was facing multiple counts of rape while attending Indiana University will serve no time behind bars after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

According to a sentencing judgment obtained by FOX59/CBS4 on Tuesday night, Gregory Gabler was sentenced to six years of probation after he pleaded guilty in Monroe Circuit Court 2 to criminal confinement resulting in bodily injury, which is a level 6 felony. In exchange for his plea deal, the state dismissed two Level 3 Felonies for rape that were pending against him in the case.

As part of his sentencing, Gabler also agreed to a no-contact order involving the alleged victim and 200 hours of community service. Online court records show that Gabler has been permitted to reside in his home state of Florida for the entire duration of his probation.

Gabler was initially arrested in September 2024 by IU police after a rape was reported at an on-campus dorm. IUPD officers eventually tracked Gabler to one of his classes on campus before he was brought to the IUPD headquarters for an interview.

He was later placed under arrest and booked into the Monroe County Jail on felony charges for rape, criminal confinement and sexual battery. At the time, IUPD said a trespass warning was issued against Gabler, prohibiting him from entering any IU property.

Gabler was 18 years old at the time. As of this article’s publication, it remains unclear if Gabler remains enrolled at Indiana University.

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