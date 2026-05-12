Fishers Woman Scammed of $200K in Federal Impersonation Plot

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FISHERS, Ind. — A 21-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after taking part in an organized international scam that defrauded a Fishers resident of more than $200,000.

Anmolpreet Singh was arrested following a high-tech sting operation by Fishers Police. He is currently charged with three Level 5 felonies, including fraud and grand theft.

The “Tech Support” Trap

According to court records, the scheme began when suspects posing as Apple tech support and federal agents contacted the victim. They used intimidation and forged documents—including a phony federal arrest warrant and a fake non-disclosure agreement—to convince the woman she was under investigation for money laundering and other serious crimes.

Fearing legal action, the victim complied with instructions to execute fraudulent wire transfers and cryptocurrency deposits totaling over $200,000.

The investigation pivoted on May 4 when Singh attempted to collect an additional $50,000 in cash from the victim. Police used a combination of drone surveillance, Flock license plate readers, and the victim’s own correspondence to track Singh as he traveled from the Chicago area to Fishers in a rented Toyota Corolla.

Investigators noted that once Singh entered the victim’s neighborhood, he engaged in “counter-surveillance” behavior for nearly an hour—making slow passes, changing directions, and pausing in low-visibility areas to check for a police presence.

Fishers Police conducted a traffic stop near Campus Parkway and detained Singh. Inside the vehicle, officers found a crucial piece of evidence: a $5 bill.

The serial number on the bill matched a photograph Singh had previously sent to the victim. According to the affidavit, the bill was intended to serve as a “token” or form of identification to verify Singh’s identity during the money exchange. Police also matched Singh’s clothing, a distinct ring, and a wristband to photos sent during the scam.

A Global Network?

While Singh claimed he was in town to visit a friend, he was unable to provide an address or name. Investigators believe Singh is part of a much larger, sophisticated criminal organization that uses encrypted email services like Proton and Google Voice to hide their identities.

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“It is evident that the victim was subjected to an organized scheme involving fraud, impersonation of federal officials, intimidation, and financial exploitation,” FPD investigators wrote.

Singh appeared in court for an initial hearing on Monday. In Indiana, a Level 5 felony carries a maximum penalty of six years in prison. The investigation into potential co-conspirators remains ongoing.