Victim was a devoted father, brother, and community member

Shooting occurred after argument between two women escalated

Surveillance footage and Flock cameras helped police track down suspect

Source: BrianAJackson/Getty Images

88 Years in Prison for Man Convicted of Landsharks Bar Killing in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS–A man accused of killing one person and injuring five other people in March 2024 at a bar in Broad Ripple was sentenced 88 years in prison on Monday.

Nicholas Fulk was convicted of murder, aggravated battery (level 3 felony) and four counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon (level 5 felonies). His jury trial in March lasted three days. Police say Fulk killed a man named Timothy Brown Jr.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears says Brown Jr’s family showed incredibly strength throughout the case.

“Even while reliving one of the worst moments of their lives, they spoke about Timothy with love, dignity, and grace. Timothy was more than a victim in this case, he was a devoted father, a brother, a son, a mentor, and a person who made his community better. Indianapolis needs more people like Timothy, and today’s sentence ensures accountability for the life that was taken far too soon,” said Mears.

In the early morning hours of March 16, 2024, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a mass shooting inside Landsharks bar in the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue. Timothy Brown Jr. was transported to a hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries. Fulk was arrested within 12 hours.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The incident was caught on the bar’s security cameras. Video showed an argument between two women happening inside the bar shortly before the shooting. The group began moving toward the exit when Fulk grabbed a gun from one of the women and began firing. The shots hit and killed Brown and injured five other people. Those people and additional victims had to be transported to nearby hospitals.

None of the surviving victims were involved in the initial argument.

Mears credits surveillance footage from the bar as well as Flock camera technology for helping investigators track Fulk’s vehicle to his home on the south side of Indianapolis. That’s where he was arrested.

Investigators recovered a coat and hat Fulk was wearing at the time of the shooting from his vehicle and they say they also found a gun under the driver’s seat.

Fulk still faces a felony charge of assaulting a jail staff member while being held in the Adult Detention Center pending his murder trial.