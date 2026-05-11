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1 Killed, 2 Hurt in Shooting in Muncie

One person is dead, and two others are hurt in a shooting in Muncie Sunday evening, according to the Muncie Police Department.

Published on May 11, 2026

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Sunday Evening Muncie Shooting
Source: FOX 59

MUNCIE, Ind. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Muncie Sunday evening.

According to the Muncie Police Department, officers were called to the 2700 block of South Walnut Street around 5:27 p.m. to investigate a shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they located three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

MPD indicated that a 23-year-old woman was killed in the shooting. A 40-year-old man sustained critical injuries in the shooting and was subsequently airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition. Police have reported that the third shooting victim they found during their investigation — a 39-year-old man — is in stable condition at a Muncie area hospital.

Police apprehended a 21-year-old suspect after the shooting. Officials indicated that a retired Muncie police officer played a role in the suspect’s apprehension. The retired officer was reportedly passing through the area when the shooting occurred. An on-duty, active MPD officer helped the retired officer detain the suspect.

Investigators are encouraging those with additional information on the shooting to contact MPD at (765) 747-4867. Tipsters can also call Delaware County dispatchers at (765) 747-4838 for assistance.

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