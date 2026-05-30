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Snyder Pushes for Amendment to Hold Repeat Offenders Accountable

Indianapolis FOP President Rick Snyder said a constitutional amendment on the ballot this November will make judges hold repeat violent offenders with no bail.

Published on May 30, 2026

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Indy FOP President Angry
Indianapolis FOP President Rick Snyder

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis is coming off one of the more violent weekends this year.

According to the president of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police Rick Snyder, between Friday and Monday of the Memorial Day weekend, 15 people were shot and three people were stabbed. Three of those people died from their injuries.

“Fortunately, crime and violence has been down significantly, but then we see these sharp spikes throughout the various months so far this year,” Snyder told WIBC’s “The Hammer and Nigel Show” on Friday.

Some of the things that Snyder and police officers are seeing as common denominators in these violent incidents around the city are what Snyder calls “issues with the heart,” along with violent juvenile offenders, compounded with repeat adult suspects.

Snyder is pushing for Indiana voters to pass a certain constitutional amendment that will be on the ballot in November.

“We’ve got to push between now and the November elections,” said Snyder. “This constitutional amendment, if passed by the voters, will require and allow judges to hold repeat violent offenders with no bail.”

Snyder said he plans to travel all across the state to educate Hoosiers about this amendment and to try to get it over the finish line.

“That is a solution that will not only impact Indianapolis and Marion County, but counties throughout the state,” Snyder added.

Snyder also commended the men and women of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for continuing to show up to work every day and night.

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