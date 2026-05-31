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At Least 1 Dead After Crash Closes I-65 in Jackson County

At Least 1 Dead After Crash Temporarily Closes I-65 in Jackson County

Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Jackson County.

Published on May 31, 2026

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Jackson County Fatal Crash on I-65
Source: FOX 59

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Jackson County.

First responders rushed to the scene on I-65 near Seymour just before 6:00 Saturday evening.

Troopers confirm the crash killed at least one person and involved a semi-truck. They have not yet released how many other vehicles were involved.

Crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation closed lanes for nearly three hours, completely reopening the highway around 8:45 last night.

State Police are still working to determine what caused the crash.

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