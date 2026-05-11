Dad & Son Killed at Anderson Home; Man Arrested
Dad & Son Killed at Anderson Home; Man Arrested
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man was arrested after two men were killed Saturday night in Madison County.
Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home around 11:40 p.m. after someone told them about a fight. Upon arrival, investigators discovered 37-year-old Koty Riall dead in a detached garage from multiple wounds caused by a sharp-edged weapon.
His father, 58-year-old Rodney Riall, was found dead nearby. Police say he had been shot multiple times.
A family friend said 41-year-old John Worley that a fight broke out between Worley and Koty, and when Rodney tried to help out, Worley shot him.
Worley was taken the Madison County Jail on two counts of murder.
More from WIBC 93.1 FM