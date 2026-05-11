Dad & Son Killed at Anderson Home; Man Arrested

Source: FOX 59

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man was arrested after two men were killed Saturday night in Madison County.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home around 11:40 p.m. after someone told them about a fight. Upon arrival, investigators discovered 37-year-old Koty Riall dead in a detached garage from multiple wounds caused by a sharp-edged weapon.

His father, 58-year-old Rodney Riall, was found dead nearby. Police say he had been shot multiple times.

A family friend said 41-year-old John Worley that a fight broke out between Worley and Koty, and when Rodney tried to help out, Worley shot him.

Worley was taken the Madison County Jail on two counts of murder.