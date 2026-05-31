Deputy Shoots at Vehicle in Muncie, State Police Investigating

Source: ISP

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County deputy shot at a vehicle early Sunday morning, and Indiana State Police are still trying to figure out why.

Investigators say officers rushed to a Muncie event just after midnight at Martin Luther King Jr. and Bunch Boulevards because someone was shot.

When the deputy arrived at the scene, he spotted a car and fired his weapon at it.

No one was injured, and State Police are leading the ongoing investigation.