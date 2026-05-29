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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Indianapolis To Increase Vehicle Registration Fees?

Indianapolis City-County Council argues that the increased revenue is needed to fix pot holes

Published on May 29, 2026

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  • The proposal aims to raise fees to cover the cost of road repairs, generating $350 million over five years.
  • The city needs to allocate $50 million in new funding to receive a $50 million state match for infrastructure.
  • The debate continues on whether the benefits of increased funding will outweigh the costs for Hoosiers.
Asphalt pothole with puddle and shadows. High quality photo
Source: Olga Serba / Getty

Indianapolis To Increase Vehicle Registration Fees?

As the Indianapolis City-County Council weighs a proposal to increase vehicle registration fees, the question on everyone’s mind is: how will this impact the average Hoosier?

The proposal, which aims to raise fees to cover the cost of road repairs, has sparked debate among local leaders. According to the IBJ, Taylor Wooton‘s reporting reveals that the council’s plan would bring in an extra $70 million in 2027, with a total of $350 million over five years. But what does this mean for residents?

“It’s like we’re saying, ‘Hey, we need to increase the amount of money we charge so we can get more money,'” Tony Katz says, highlighting the paradoxical nature of the proposal. “No, no, no, government should totally be in charge of our healthcare. Why do you ask? I just can’t make that up now.”

The council’s plan is not without its supporters, however. The city needs to allocate at least $50 million in new funding towards roads in order to receive a $50 million state match. This would be a significant boost to the city’s infrastructure, but it’s unclear how the increased fees will be received by residents.

Mayor Joe Hogsett is not necessarily on board with the proposal, but the council is pushing forward. The question remains: will the benefits of the increased funding outweigh the costs for Hoosiers? As the proposal makes its way through the council, one thing is clear: the debate is far from over.

Joe Hogsett
Source: WISH-TV / other

The segment delves into the details of the proposal and the potential impact on residents. To hear more about the council’s plan and the city’s infrastructure needs, tune in to this episode.

Listen to the “Indianapolis To Increase Vehicle Registration Fees?” discussion in full here:     

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