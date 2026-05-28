Listen Live
Close
Local

Indy Man Sentenced for Fatal 2023 Overdose in Boone County

William Wills will spend most of his 26-year sentence in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Published on May 28, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

William Wills
William Wills (Source: Boone County Sheriff’s Office)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to over 20 years in prison for his involvement in the fatal overdose of a man in Boone County.

22 of William Wills’ 26-year sentence will be served in the Indiana Department of Correction. Wills, 31, admitted to selling heroin and fentanyl to Travis Barnes one day before he died three years ago.

Barnes was found dead inside his home in Boone County on Sept. 1, 2023. His official cause of death was determined to be a combination of alprazolam, fentanyl, and morphine.

Earlier this month, Wills pleaded guilty to dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony.

“Let this case serve as a clear warning: if you deal illegal drugs in this community and it results in someone’s death, we will find you, we will prosecute you, and you will spend decades in prison,” said Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood. “Those who take this risk will face real and severe consequences.”

Wills had an extensive criminal history that included multiple convictions for possessing and dealing drugs. He was convicted in 2012 of possession of a narcotic drug. Six years later, he was convicted of the same charge alongside additional charges of resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a license.

Wills was convicted again in 2019 for possession of cocaine, followed by two more drug-related convictions.

Another defendant in the case, Karen Blanton, had her charges dismissed after she died while in custody.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Morgan Wallen Indy Car for Sonsio Grand Prix Weekend
Sports  |  Renuka Bajpai

Wallen Meets IndyCar: Rosenqvist Unveils Country-Inspired Ride at Indianapolis

AUTO: MAY 25 INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How To Listen To The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 | Radio Coverage

17 Items
2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

LIVE UPDATES: 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Pair Killed in North-Side Motorcycle Wreck in Indy

Todd Leary
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Ex‑IU Guard Todd Leary Pleads Guilty to Fraud

Diego Morales
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Laura Loomer Exposing Diego Morales

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
3 Items
2026 Indy 500  |  John Herrick

Felix Rosenqvist Wins 110th Indy 500, Closest Finish in History

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Speaks During A News Conference In Chicago, Illinois
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Brandon Johnson Helping Indiana Get The Chicago Bears

Local News
Indiana vs Syracuse
Local  |  John Herrick

Men’s College Hoops: Indiana to Face Syracuse in November at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

William Wills
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Man Sentenced for Fatal 2023 Overdose in Boone County

Suspect in Bloomington
Local  |  John Herrick

Bloomington Police Looking for Man Accused of Shooting Gun at Rooftop Party

Monroe County Correctional Center
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

ACLU Considers Legal Action After Monroe County Jail Site Vote

Noblesville city sign
Local  |  FOX 59

Noblesville Approves New $50M Police Department Headquarters

Aerial view of Indianapolis downtown Indiana
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Keystone Group Plans for Major Renovations at Sheraton Hotel

2026 Indiana Spring Football Game
Local  |  John Herrick

Curt Cignetti Briefly Discusses Current State of College Football

All-terrain track chair
Local  |  Staff

Track Chairs Returned After Being Stolen from Fort Harrison State Park

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun
Entrepreneurship  |  Jake McDaniel

Braun: Merrill Bros. Inc. Plans to Expand HQ & Create Jobs

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Former Indiana State Employee Facing Felony Charges

Person exhaling smoke from a lit marijuana joint, consuming cannabis
Politics  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

AG Rokita Joins Lawsuit to Block Federal Marijuana Rescheduling

Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Man Taken to Hospital After Morning Traffic Stop in Indy

Police Lights: Crash
News  |  Jake McDaniel

Deputies Find Body in Burning Car in Grant County

Khalil Glover
Local  |  FOX 59

2 Indy Teenagers Arrested After Armed Carjacking at Fishers IHOP

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close