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Braun: Merrill Bros. Inc. Plans to Expand HQ & Create Jobs

Braun: Merrill Bros. Inc. Plans to Expand HQ & Create Jobs

Indiana Governor Mike Braun announced Thursday that Kokomo-based environmental company Merrell Bros. Inc. plans to expand its headquarters.

Published on May 28, 2026

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Indiana Gov. Mike Braun
Source: FOX 59

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana Governor Mike Braun announced Thursday that Kokomo-based environmental company Merrell Bros. Inc. plans to expand its headquarters, a move expected to create up to 35 high-wage jobs by 2028.

The company will invest more than $16 million to build a 40,000-square-foot expansion, doubling its manufacturing and administrative office footprint. Company leaders say the added space will allow them to increase manufacturing capabilities and deploy state-of-the-art sustainable waste treatment technologies.

“Across the state, Indiana entrepreneurs and small businesses like Merrell Bros. are thriving,” Braun said. “Indiana ranks top five nationally for small business survival, highlighting the work ethic and resiliency of Hoosiers. Merrell Bros. was founded right here more than 40 years ago and continues to invest and create new, good-paying jobs in Howard County while serving customers across the country.”

Established in 1982, the company plans to break ground on construction later this year. Management is already hiring for several positions, including senior accountants, engineers, and fabricators.

“Although Merrell Bros. has a national presence, our foundation is here, and we appreciate the support that allows us to continue expanding locally,” CFO of Merrell Bros. Karson Merrell said. “We look forward to the next phase of growth and the opportunities ahead.”

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